Finding jobs: What surveys tell us about India’s biggest puzzle

The latest ASUSE report is important because it is the first to be conducted after the three major ‘crises’ that hit the informal sector over the last decade. The first was demonetization; the second was the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST); the third was the covid crisis. Informal sector enterprises are largely driven by cash. Close to 30% of enterprises in the ASUSE report did not maintain a bank account of any kind, as of 2022-23. Only 9% maintained bank accounts in the name of the establishment, rather than the owner themselves.