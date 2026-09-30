Campus hiring stays resilient, but employers get choosier: Aon report

India's campus hiring market remains resilient, but employers are becoming more selective about the skills and roles they hire for, according to Aon's 15th annual Campus Study Report 2026-27.
Demand for graduates remains healthy across qualifications, with 56% of organisations planning to increase hiring of Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary graduates. Around 51% expect to hire more interns, while 40% intend to recruit more diploma holders and 36% foresee higher hiring of engineers.
However, median intake sizes across several graduate cohorts have not moved significantly, indicating that the resilience in campus hiring is not translating into a broad-based increase in hiring volumes.
"India's campus hiring market remains resilient, but employers are becoming more selective of the skills and roles they hire," said Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, India, Aon.
Projected campus pay is expected to rise by around 2% to 7% year-on-year across major streams.
For Bachelor of Technology graduates, projected median total cost to company (TCC) for the 2027 cohort at the seven IITs covered in the study is expected to remain close to ₹16.46 lakh. At Tier-1 engineering colleges, median TCC is projected to rise from ₹13.85 lakh to ₹14.75 lakh.
For MBA graduates, projected median TCC at top IIMs is expected to remain at ₹26 lakh, while Tier-1 management institutes are projected to see median TCC increase from ₹20.89 lakh to ₹21.50 lakh.
Aon said TCC covers fixed pay, one-time cash offers such as joining bonuses and annual variable pay, excluding long-term incentives.
Taken together, the findings point to a steady trajectory for campus compensation rather than an overheated hiring environment.
Internships continue to play an important role in building early-career talent pipelines. Around 90% of organisations hire interns across the qualifications covered by the study.
Around 80% to 85% of organisations use pre-placement interviews or offers as a structured pathway to convert strong performers into full-time employees.
Companies are also placing greater emphasis on what happens after candidates join.
Offer-to-joining ratio is the most widely monitored campus metric, cited by 66% of respondents. First-year performance ratings and early voluntary attrition are each tracked by 55% of respondents.
Overall, 82% of organisations monitor early attrition, with just over half defining it as exits within the first year.
Slow career growth and a gap between day-to-day role realities and employee expectations remain leading causes of early exits, according to the study.
Organisations are responding by strengthening role communication, onboarding and early-career development programmes, alongside learning opportunities, mentorship, rewards and regular career conversations.
Aon also highlighted the growing role of AI in candidate assessment, with organisations using such tools to place greater emphasis on skills, role relevance and job readiness.
“As talent needs evolve, employers are using these tools to make more informed hiring decisions and build stronger talent pipelines,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, Associate Partner, Talent Solutions, India, Aon.
The study also found that 90% of organisations assess culture alignment during the hiring process, most commonly through HR-led interviews. More than half have set gender representation goals across major talent cohorts, while around 30% have visited institutes outside their traditional campus lists to support these objectives.
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