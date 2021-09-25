Can companies have a hybrid workplace—and keep things fair?

As more companies start to tackle these issues, they are looking for ways to measure the impacts of remote work pay and on upward mobility. Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio, a software startup that analyzes pay data for inequities, says she has noticed an uptick in requests from clients to include days in the office as a new input to factor: Companies want to track whether face time influences salaries, and if it does, they want to know how to correct the situation.