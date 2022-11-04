Can you get ahead and still have a life? Younger women are trying to find out5 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Women assessing their careers say they’re determined to advance while keeping work-life boundaries intact
Deijha Martin, 26 years old, works as a data analyst from her Bronx, N.Y., apartment. On workdays, she’ll chip away at a task until 5:10 p.m. or 5:20 p.m., but never 6 p.m. She loves travel, and earlier this year tapped her company’s unlimited vacation policy to jet to Greece and France.