Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire BCA and BSc graduates completing their degree in 2022.

According to the company, it is a responsible and diverse organization of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

Last day to register: 12 December

CTC: ₹275,000.00 per Annum

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates graduating in 2022 batch only.

Qualification – BCA or BSc (open for Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, Mathematics branches only).

Should have 55% and above in Graduation (till 4 semesters or 2 years).

Should be open to sign 2-year Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.

Must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts.

Candidate should not have more than 1 year of gap between XII and Graduation.

Candidate appeared for XII twice, will be considered provided both the marksheets are available.

Candidate should not take more than 3 years to complete BCA / BSc.

Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the test assessment / selection process.

Entire Selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode.

Candidates will be responsible for arranging required infrastructure for the virtual hiring process.

