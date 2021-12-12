This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Capgemini jobs: The candidates must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts
Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire BCA and BSc graduates completing their degree in 2022.
According to the company, it is a responsible and diverse organization of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.
Last day to register: 12 December
CTC:₹275,000.00 per Annum
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates graduating in 2022 batch only.
Qualification – BCA or BSc (open for Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, Mathematics branches only).