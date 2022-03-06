This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli
French IT company Capgemini has announced that it will hire freshers under its ‘Exceller Off Campus Drive’ program. The last date to register is 7 March and the Test Assessment for registered students will begin from 8 March 2022 onwards.
Eligibility Criteria for Capgemini Exceller Off Campus Drive:
The candidates applying in this program needs to be graduated in 2021.
MCA, BE / BTech (Open for all branches for both BE and BTech)
ME / MTech/ MSc students (Open only for Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science)
The candidate should have 50% and above in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 8 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 6 semesters)/ ME / MTech / MSc.
The candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process.
The candidate must be flexible to relocate to any Capgemini location, work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required.
The applicants should be open to signing Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.
The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career. We cordially invite engineers from all streams and branches to register and apply.
The company, which employs half of its over 3 lakh-strong workforce in India, also sees the number of Indians at senior executive level growing in the next few years, its chief executive Aiman Ezzat said speaking at the annual NTFL organised by IT industry body Nasscom.
"We have a number of labs around innovation and we're going to set up new centers of excellence on ...Internet of Things, smart factory, intelligent supply chain in India this year," Ezzat said.
The chief executive said the company has hired sector experts and not just consultants in India to set up and operate platforms dedicated for specific industries like auto, aerospace, telecom etc because it believes that India is not just a location from where it delivers work for clients as a backoffice, but also a hub of innovation.
