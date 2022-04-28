This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
French IT consulting company Capgemini has announced that it will hire Women candidates under its ‘Exceller Off Campus Drive’ program. The last date to register is 28 April and the Test Assessment for registered students will begin from 26-April onwards.
Candidates graduated in 2019 /2020/2021 can apply in this drive
Academic Qualification:
MCA, BE / BTech (Open for all branches for both BE and BTech)
ME / MTech/ MSc students (Open only for Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science)
Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process
Must be flexible to relocate to any Capgemini location, work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required.
Should be open to sign Service Level Agreement at the time of joining
Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the virtual evaluation process comprising of online assessments and interviews. We request the candidate to make necessary infrastructure arrangements (voice and video enabled Laptop/ desktop, stable internet connection etc.) to appear for the selection process.
The applicants should be open to signing Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.
Post successful completion of the hiring process, the succesful will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of central training program of Capgemini. The training platform NEXT offers the candidates a very customized learning journey with plethora of courses from Coursera, Pluralsight, UDEMY etc. The learning is immersive in nature with focus on hands-on supported by subject matter experts from project teams in addition to the day-to-day coaching of faculty members. The training is imparted on diverse technologies – Insight & Data, Digital Technologies, Enterprise Application Solutions, Cloud Infra Services, Web Technologies, Testing and Systems Technologies. The allocation of technology depends on the business demand and your credentials.
Meanwhile, the company posted on Thursday an increase in first-quarter revenue, citing growth in its cloud and data activities as it takes advantage of clients' digital transformation.
The firm, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, reported first-quarter revenue of 5.17 billion euros ($5.44 billion), up 17.7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.
Benefiting from a shift to cloud-based computing, Capgemini reported earnings that topped estimates for last year, though it warned that pressure for higher salaries and the cost of workers returning to the office would weigh on profits in 2022.
At the end of March, the Paris-based group's total headcount stood at 340,700 people, up 24% year-on-year.