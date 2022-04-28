Post successful completion of the hiring process, the succesful will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of central training program of Capgemini. The training platform NEXT offers the candidates a very customized learning journey with plethora of courses from Coursera, Pluralsight, UDEMY etc. The learning is immersive in nature with focus on hands-on supported by subject matter experts from project teams in addition to the day-to-day coaching of faculty members. The training is imparted on diverse technologies – Insight & Data, Digital Technologies, Enterprise Application Solutions, Cloud Infra Services, Web Technologies, Testing and Systems Technologies. The allocation of technology depends on the business demand and your credentials.