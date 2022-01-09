Capgemini is hiring freshers. Check last day to apply and other details

Capgemini is hiring freshers. Check last day to apply and other details2 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- Capgemini jobs: The candidates must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire and has invited applications from candidates who graduated in 2019 or 2020 for the off campus drive.
Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire and has invited applications from candidates who graduated in 2019 or 2020 for the off campus drive.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.
Last date to register – 9 January, 2022
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates MUST meet ALL of the following criteria:
According to the information available on the company’s website post successful completion of the hiring process, the candidates will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of central training program of Capgemini.
The training platform NEXT offers a very customized learning journey with plethora of courses from Coursera, Pluralsight, UDEMY etc.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!