Capgemini is hiring freshers. Check last day to apply and other details

Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire and has invited applications from candidates who graduated in 2019 or 2020 for the off campus drive.

Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

Last date to register – 9 January, 2022

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates MUST meet ALL of the following criteria:

Candidates graduated in 2019/2020

Academic Qualification MCA, BE / BTech (open for all branches for both BE and BTech) ME / MTech students must be only from Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science Scored 50% and above in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 8 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 6 semesters)/ ME / MTech

Candidate should not have more than 1 year of gap between academic milestone stages

The academic milestone stages considered are X, XII, Degree and Post-Graduation

Candidate should not have any gap within an academic milestone Candidate appeared for XII twice, will be considered provided both the marksheets are available Candidate choosing Degree after Diploma should not have any gaps between Diploma and Degree

Candidate should not have take more than 4 years to complete BE / BTech

Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process

Must be flexible to relocate to any Capgemini location, work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required.

Should be open to sign Service Level Agreement at the time of joining

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the test assessment / selection process

Entire Selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode

According to the information available on the company’s website post successful completion of the hiring process, the candidates will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of central training program of Capgemini.

