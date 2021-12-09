Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will conduct pooled campus drive for BCA and BSc graduates – 2022 batch.

Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

“The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career," the company said in its official website.

The last date to register is December 12. The company will give a CTC of ₹275,000.00 per annum.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates graduating in 2022 batch only are eligible to apply.

Qualification – BCA or BSc (open for Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, Mathematics branches only).

Should have 55% and above in Graduation (till 4 semesters or 2 years).

Should be open to sign 2-year Service Level Agreement at the time of joining

Must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts.

Candidate should not have more than 1 year of gap between XII and Graduation

Candidate appeared for XII twice, will be considered provided both the marksheets are available

Candidate should not take more than 3 years to complete BCA / BSc

Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the test assessment / selection process

Entire Selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode

Candidates will be responsible for arranging required infrastructure for the virtual hiring process.

Assessment Process:

Step 01: Multiple choice questions-based English Communication Test

Step 02: Game-based aptitude test

Step 03: Behavioural competency profiling

Step 04:Interview Process

Only those candidates who have cleared test assessment (Step 1 to Step 2) will be invited for the interview, according to the company.

Here is the direct link to apply for the interested candidates who fulfill the above criteria set by the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.