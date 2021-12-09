2 min read.Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 07:59 AM ISTLivemint
Capgemini jobs: The candidates must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts
Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will conduct pooled campus drive for BCA and BSc graduates – 2022 batch.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.
“The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career," the company said in its official website.
The last date to register is December 12. The company will give a CTC of ₹275,000.00 per annum.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates graduating in 2022 batch only are eligible to apply.
Qualification – BCA or BSc (open for Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, Mathematics branches only).
Should have 55% and above in Graduation (till 4 semesters or 2 years).