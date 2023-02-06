Child care hasn’t recovered from covid, keeping many parents at home
In large cities, the cost of child care can eat up nearly a fifth of median family income
The high cost and limited availability of child care is keeping some parents out of the labor force when unemployment is at its lowest rate in more than half a century.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×