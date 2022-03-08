Citigroup's commercial banking unit , which serves mid-sized companies in over 60 countries, is planning to hire about 900 people, including over 400 commercial bankers in the next three years as it seeks to fast-track growth.

The US lender said multinational enterprises (MNEs) are key drivers of economic growth with a 2018 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report estimating MNEs account for half of global exports, almost one-third of world GDP and about one fourth of employment.

"Servicing clients whose annual revenues range from $10 million to $3 billion, Citi anticipates that the financial needs of this critical client segment will evolve, requiring the sophisticated banking solutions and expertise a global bank like Citi can offer," it said.

Citigroup is therefore investing heavily in this segment, with the bulk of hires to be concentrated in areas poised to see an acceleration in business activity: US, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe to start.

“In today’s interconnected world, mid-sized companies quickly outgrow the capabilities of a local or even a regional bank. They are going global faster and reaching scale sooner than ever before," explained Tasnim Ghiawadwala, Global Head, Citi Commercial Bank.

“CCB is the ideal banking partner for our clients as they seek Citi’s global connectivity and institutional expertise across working capital management and strategic capital market offerings. We can offer our mid-sized clients the suite of capabilities used by the largest companies in the world customized to their needs and scale of operations," she continued.

In addition to launching into new markets and expanding its digital capabilities, the commercial banking unit is also focused on deepening penetration in emerging, high growth disruptor sectors through recruiting industry expert senior bankers and enhancing training and development for existing bankers.

The move comes at a time when the Wall Street institution has been cutting down its international footprint by exiting non-core markets. Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who took the helm last year, has looked to simplify the bank and bring its profitability more in line with its peers.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Citi said, as part of its global headcount expansion plan, it would hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

