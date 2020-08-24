Companies add blue-collar staff; wait for well-paid jobs lengthens

Economists and experts seem to concur. “There is a huge demand-supply mismatch. The wage disparity is key and in the absence of decent jobs, people are getting into whatever is available. They are low paid, and relatively less productive work. The manufacturing sector is yet to function with full capacity, and commercial trade is facing a demand crunch; hence, job creation in those sectors is low and will take a long time to revive. What is happening right now is replacement jobs—people who had left because a unit or a factory was closed are coming back to join," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.