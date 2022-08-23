Companies are cutting back on maternity and paternity leave

Devon Richey, a Texas-based viewer-experience agent with Hulu, the streaming service owned by Walt Disney Co., said parental leave has been on his mind as he and his wife weigh the costs of having a child. Hulu recently trimmed its fully paid parental-leave policy to eight weeks, down from 20. Depending on an employee’s individual circumstances, including the state in which they live and their eligibility for short-term disability benefits, workers can still get up to 24 weeks of leave to care for the arrival of a child in a 12-month period, according to company policy.