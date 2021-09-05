Companies need more workers. Why do they reject millions of résumés?

Ms. LeGrand was on maternity leave when she was laid off from her pharmaceutical sales job in 2017. She took a break from her job search to care for her children and grieve the death of her husband, a dark period that simply appears on her résumé as two years that she wasn’t employed, she said. In 2019, when she was ready to return, Ms. LeGrand worked with a professional résumé writer. “I got no hits—and I mean absolutely no hits," said Ms. LeGrand, who is 41. “I can’t even remember the amount of jobs I applied to. I got nothing in return."