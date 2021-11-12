Robotics orders by North American companies are on track for their biggest year, according to an industry group.

Total robotics sales for the first nine months of the year were $1.48 billion, topping a previous record of $1.47 billion set over the same period in 2017, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, or A3. Sales rose from $1.09 billion in the first nine months of last year.

A3’s data look at industrial robots, which often are used for assembling parts or transporting heavy materials in production settings, according to the association.

“With labor shortages throughout manufacturing, logistics and virtually every industry, companies of all sizes are increasingly turning to robotics and automation to stay productive and competitive," A3 President Jeff Burnstein said.

Companies ordered nearly 29,000 robotics units in the first nine months of the year, A3 said. Growth in nonautomotive orders rose faster than in automotive-related orders, according to the association.

Companies ordered 9,928 robots in the third quarter, and 6,302 of those were from nonautomotive industries, A3 said. The growth in nonautomotive orders was driven by the metals industry, which saw year-over-year growth nearly triple. Behind metals was the food and consumer goods industry, with growth of 40%; and semiconductors, electronics and photonics, with growth of 26%.

Many U.S. companies have been hard-pressed to find workers amid a nationwide labor shortage, and some warehouses have turned to robots to help with operations. FedEx Corp., for instance, is using robots to help sort packages.

Researchers and companies are working on advancing artificial intelligence systems to enable robots to work with a wider array of objects.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.