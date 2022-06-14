Your new hire could be a fraud

The Mumbai-headquartered company IDfy uses AI-based verification solutions to identify frauds. Some of its clients include Amazon, HDFC Bank, and Dream11. IDfy’s face recognition APIs (application programming interface) use facial biometrics to compare photographs. This is used to confirm that the right person is indeed sitting for the interview. During a video interview, with the click of a button, a face compare can be triggered between a screenshot of the candidate’s video with the photograph or social media profile that has been submitted by the candidate. The software compares the person on the screenshot with the person in the picture to confirm that they are the same. It can also confirm that the picture is live and not a “picture-of-a-picture".