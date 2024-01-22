Consulting firms to roll out 100% bonus for year that was “good”, not the “best”

Mumbai: Senior, high-performing executives at consulting firms such as Mercer, Aon and Deloitte can expect to take home about 100% of their bonus payouts this year, particularly if they had been advising clients on navigating confounding spaces such as artificial intelligence.
Their bonuses might be a tad lower than in recent years, though. Still, they might find consolation in the fact that their global peers will likely receive much less because of macroeconomic sluggishness standing between them and their targets.
Several human resources executives and senior consultants Mint spoke with said consulting firms had handed out 120-150% of the bonus payouts to deserving employees in the previous couple of years. Variable payouts for work done in 2023 will be lower but given the macroeconomic slowdown the bonuses would be in line with expectations, they said.
“The discussions on compensation have started and the bonuses can range from 100-120% for consultants this year," said a senior executive at consulting firm Aon. “Compared to peers in global offices, the bonuses are higher and come at a time when those exposed to North America-based businesses are facing a sluggish economy."
Consulting teams advising clients in areas such as AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and healthcare have seen the largest growth in business, which has led to expansion in team strength and discussions on better bonuses, said executives Mint spoke with.
PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and Aon did not respond to queries on the bonus payments for 2023.
A senior executive in the HR and rewards teams at a leading consultancy said while business during 2023 was “good" and not the “best", firms needed to reward teams working with clients on the important projects to retain talent and prevent poaching.
Consulting companies are trying to retain younger talent and senior partners who want an early exit are given the golden handshake, this person said. This executive and several others Mint spoke with declined to be identified as the bonuses aren’t finalised yet.
Also, while consulting firms are on a cost-efficiency drive in their global offices, several of their teams in India have met most of their targets, executives said.
As for increments, HR executives said the annual pay increases would average about 10%, depending on the seniority. Partners are invested in the business of a firm and bring with them their own teams and get a share of the revenue made by a consulting firm.
The appraisal cycle varies for different consulting firms, and some still have a few months more to complete the processes.
“Companies are using digital tools and processes to engage with their customers, their employees, and in how they operate in general," said Arvind Laddha, president at Mercer India. “As a result of this, companies have had to rethink their talent strategy so they can attract and retain employees with these skills while also redesigning their organization to reflect new ways of working."
Variable payouts are expected to be higher for executives at the Big Four—KPMG, PwC, EY, Deloitte.
Across the industry, though, there are likely to be stark differences between teams within the same consulting firm as the bonuses rolled out would depend on their client’s business and the sector they are exposed to.
“While those working with IT service firms may not get top bonuses, consultants working on product and AI are up for more," said a partner with one of the Big Four.