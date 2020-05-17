Coronavirus isn't the end of your career

The good news is that “re-skilling" is getting easier. Last month, Coursera Inc. said it will offer unemployed workers free access to 3,800 online courses. E-learning is relevant for people who’ve kept their jobs, too. Herminia Ibarra, a professor at London Business School, teaches a webinar on career reinvention. She recently asked participants in an online poll to describe their response to the coronavirus: 50% of the 2,000 people who wrote in said the outbreak had given them “opportunities to try new things or learn new skills." In some cases, this new expertise is directly related to working remotely, Ibarra wrote in Harvard Business Review.