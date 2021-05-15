Coronavirus pandemic rewrites job description for some CIOs
CIOs at Toyota Financial Services and Oshkosh see leadership extending beyond technology to office design and culture
Information technology leaders are taking on a wider range of responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic, said two chief information officers in an event organized in part by academic leaders at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Tech chiefs are expected to develop more consumer-like technologies for customers and employees, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. They are retooling both office architecture and office culture to accommodate flexible work. And they are dealing with the challenge of recruiting and retaining talent, a task complicated by the increased frequency of remote work.
