Coronavirus pandemic rewrites job description for some CIOs

Tech chiefs are expected to develop more consumer-like technologies for customers and employees, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. They are retooling both office architecture and office culture to accommodate flexible work. And they are dealing with the challenge of recruiting and retaining talent, a task complicated by the increased frequency of remote work.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in