Cos alarmed at rise in workplace harassment

MUMBAI :India Inc is concerned about rising instances of workplace harassment as companies order employees back to offices or adopt a hybrid model.
Diversity consultants and lawyers who are part of harassment investigation committees said the number of cases they have handled in the first six months of the year have already reached or are close to breaching last year’s numbers.
“In 2020, we had close to 300+ cases. A slight addition continued in 2021 with about 400+, and in the mid of 2022 (i.e. today), we are already looking at 70% of that number," said Pallavi Pareek, chief executive officer, Ungender, a consultancy that helps deliver diversity in the workplace.
Over the last two years, the pandemic had forced companies to shift to work from home mode, where some employees were exposed to each other’s homes and had more than a glance into their colleagues’ personal space.
Consultants who sit on harassment committees of companies say employee engagement techniques like asking the team to share incidents from their lives may have backfired. Now, maintaining a distance in the shared physical space is becoming difficult for some.
“We saw a decrease in the number of sexual harassment cases during the pandemic, but this March onwards, the numbers are increasing. There is a downpour of cases now since physical offices have resumed," said Kanti Joshi, founder of Support Against Sexual Harassment (SASHA).
Joshi explained there are cases when ‘hug’ emojis sent to a colleague may be okay with the latter but not if the person physically hugs when meeting in offices.
“Cases involve young workforce who have been onboarded (during the pandemic). In some, there was an abuse of power over zoom/online meetings, which then played out in physical offices. There are also complaints of retaliatory behaviour which happened when ‘favours’ demanded by colleagues were denied," added Joshi.
The team at SASHA dealt with 198 cases of sexual harassment in 2020, 183 in 2021 and in the first six months of 2022, Joshi alone has had to look into about 40 cases.
“There have been cases where managers have asked team members to switch on their videos late at night, and some messages exchanged which were sexual in nature. Although hybrid work culture will not make a difference, conglomerates are increasing their focus on governance regarding harassment. Besides sexual harassment, bullying, toxic work culture is also getting looked into now," said Aparna Mittal, founder of Samāna Centre for Gender, Policy and Law.
Third-party vendors are also getting trained on raising complaints and being cognizant of workplace harassment, including bullying.
“More training programmes are held across offices, and while earlier it used to be only for the senior management and employees on rolls, now companies are also ready to invest in training third party workforce," Mittal added.
Nirmala Menon, the founder of Interweave Consultancy, which works on work-life issues, is seeing a rise in bullying as the workforce heads back to offices.