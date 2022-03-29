This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Approximately 60% of respondents believed that the pandemic severely dented L&D initiatives centered on employee wellness, motivation, and productivity
MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic was the biggest deterrent in employee upskilling plans and dented learning and development (L&D) initiatives of India Inc, as per skill assessment and talent acquisition firm Mercer|Mettl.
"...nearly 64% of respondents said COVID-19 had the greatest impact on employee reskilling and upskilling strategies, indicating a lack of clarity on future skills," said Mercer|Mettl's report called The State of L&D Report 2022.
The report looked into budgetary allocations for employees’ upskilling and reskilling initiatives from responses of at least 10,000 personnel.
Approximately 60% of respondents believed that the pandemic severely dented L&D initiatives centered on employee wellness, motivation, and productivity. "Thus, implies that organizations had a difficult time decoding ways and means to ensure optimal employee motivation, thereby affecting productivity," said the report.
According to the study, nearly 68% of employees believed that covid-19 had a profound impact on organisational skills on interacting with employees in a remote workplace.
India Inc since 2020, with the onset of the pandemic, has adopted a work-from-home (WFH) strategy and now companies are either opting for a hybrid or back to office policy. This study comes in at a time when hiring has opened up and companies are focussing on reskilling their workforce.
According to 52% of personnel, focus of the organisation remains on mid-level employees, and companies allocate the largest share of their employee development budgets to them.
"The past two years have altered the dynamics and the landscape of workplaces. Today, companies can only survive if they remain hinged to their employees’ growth and development through ‘reskilling and upskilling...,"said Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer|Mettl.
