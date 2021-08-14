Covid-19 threatens to blow up law firms’ intense office culture—for good

Interviews with partners at over a dozen law firms showed that a new norm is emerging, one that embraces a hybrid model. The alternative, these partners say, is to see their lawyers get poached by firms that offer more flexible work policies, including companies in fields like tech. A war for top-tier legal talent has broken out this year, pushing salaries for entry-level associates past $200,000 at elite firms. Those who want to hold on to their people say they have to accommodate a new generation’s expectations—even an aversion to the idea of returning to a pre-pandemic work lifestyle.