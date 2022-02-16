CTRL+ALT+SHIFT: Great reverse migration

“The idea is to take work to talent instead of bringing talent to work. More than anything else, it is about scaling and diversifying our talent pool," says Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, Mindtree. “Expanding our presence across tier-2 and -3 cities will help us become more inclusive and take the benefits of our growth to more people… Home to a number of engineering and science colleges, these cities are rich reservoirs of entry-level talent. Mid- and high-level professionals from these cities are also looking for opportunities to return to their roots. The talent in these locations is clearly excited to associate with a brand such as Mindtree without having to relocate," he adds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}