Industry
Curious case of CXO dropouts
Summary
- Headhunters are concerned with the rise in CXO dropouts after an offer from a potential employer is accepted. Search firms tell Mint that India Inc. has turned sector agnostic and is looking at the same talent pool of top brass to handle expanded and more complex businesses.
Mumbai: Headhunters for top corporate roles are facing a problem once limited to the lower ranks: Candidate dropouts, where a person finishes the recruitment process and accepts a job offer, only to back out later.
