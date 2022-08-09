OPEN APP
Data show gender pay gap opens early

The data, which cover about 1.7 million graduates, showed that median pay for men exceeded that for women three years after graduation in nearly 75% of roughly 11,300 undergraduate and graduate degree programs at some 2,000 universitiesPremium
 wsj 10 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:25 PM IST Melissa Korn, The Wall Street Journal

Disparities among male and female college graduates appeared within three years, a WSJ analysis of federal data for 2015 and 2016 graduates shows

Broad new data on wages earned by college graduates who received federal student aid showed a pay gap emerging between men and women soon after they joined the workforce, even among those receiving the same degree from the same school.

