Data show gender pay gap opens early

Data show gender pay gap opens early10 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Disparities among male and female college graduates appeared within three years, a WSJ analysis of federal data for 2015 and 2016 graduates shows
Broad new data on wages earned by college graduates who received federal student aid showed a pay gap emerging between men and women soon after they joined the workforce, even among those receiving the same degree from the same school.