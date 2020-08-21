Home >Industry >Human Resource >Decision on NRA will benefit Indian Railways, says Railway Board Chairman
Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav
Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav (ANI)

Decision on NRA will benefit Indian Railways, says Railway Board Chairman

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 11:06 AM IST ANI

Vinod Kumar Yadav said every district will have an examination centre and people will be able to save money spent on travel and arranging other logistics

NEW DELHI : Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday hailed the central government's decision to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) and said it will save both time and money and benefit the Railways.

He said every district will have an examination centre and people will be able to save money spent on travel and arranging other logistics.

"Candidates will not have to take multiple exams, not fill multiple forms. Their money and time will be saved," he said.

Yadav said the first stage of examination will be conducted by NRA and then technical exam will be conducted under the auspices of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

"A lot of applications come for the first stage of RRB recruitment exam. A lot of effort apart from money goes into short-listing candidates. With NRA in place, there will be limited candidates during the second stage of exams," he said.

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct the Common Eligibility Test to reform the recruitment process for central government jobs.

NRA, a multi-agency body, will encompass the first-level test by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS).

