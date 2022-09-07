Decoding Modi’s call for flexible work hours for women

Even as women (unsuccessfully) seek flexibility, one must realize that such well-meaning workplace policies would also have unintended consequences, ranging from burn-out, slowdown of career progression, and gender biases. A 2016 study based on flexible work policy in Germany published in European Sociological Review showed that men and women who had full-time jobs with flexible schedules worked the same amount of overtime hours but men made an average of €1,000 more per year. Several researchers have noted that employers tend to perceive flexibility from the stereotypical lens, which is that women use it to tend to family-friendly activities, while men use it to increase efficiency and productivity. A recent survey by Deloitte shed light on some of the issues, with women who changed their working hours during the pandemic seeing more burn-outs and stress levels and feeling less optimistic about their career prospects such as promotions.

