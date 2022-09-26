Delays in joining force tech hires to restart job hunt3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:03 AM IST
IT firms trying to improve cost efficiency by cutting annual hikes, variable payouts and slowing the pace of replacement hiring
MUMBAI : Tech graduates with employment offers from large companies, including Wipro, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services, are scouting for other jobs as onboarding delays stretch beyond six months. Meanwhile, students and engineering colleges are worried that the delays will also impact coming campus placements.