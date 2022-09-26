Freshers look for other jobs, as IT companies delay joining

“I got an offer from Infosys, and my friend has an offer from Wipro. We got the offers this March and are awaiting news of onboarding. Many who received offers in January-February have not been onboarded yet; so, we do not know when our turn will come, if at all," said Anupriya K., who graduated from an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh.

