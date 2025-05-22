Shifting career path: GenZ, millennials ditch degrees for on-the-job skills, shows Deloitte survey
SummaryAccording to the Deloitte Global 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, shared by the consulting firm exclusively with Mint, 94% of Gen Zs and 97% of millennials surveyed in India prefer picking up relevant skills while working, valuing skill-building and growth opportunities over designations.
India’s youngsters are increasingly prioritizing on-the-job learning and upskilling to grow their careers, as employment opportunities shrink, and college degrees steadily lose relevance due to their outdated curriculums.
