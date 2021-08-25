E-commerce on a blue-collar hiring boom as festivals draw near

Companies that have benefited from the pandemic-era consumer habits are recruiting heavily. According to industry estimates, 300,000 to 500,000 blue-collar workers will be hired in 2021. As many as 40 million new customers are expected to shop on e-commerce platforms this year, taking the overall user base to 190 million users, according to staffing firm TeamLease Services. The growth in users will continue to boost hiring in the remaining half of the year, especially the coming festive season, industry executives said.