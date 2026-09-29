Doctor visits, shopping, emails: Survey finds how employees are rewriting the 9-to-5

Doctor appointments, personal emails and even shopping are increasingly finding a place inside the working day, as employees blur the traditional boundary between their jobs and personal lives. A survey of more than 1,000 people by Baltic job portal CV.ee found that 76% of respondents handle personal matters during working hours.
The findings offer a glimpse into how flexible and hybrid working arrangements are changing the meaning of the traditional 9-to-5. Rather than treating work and personal responsibilities as strictly separate, many employees appear to be fitting both into the same daily schedule.
Health-related errands were the most common personal activity reported by respondents. About 74% said they had gone to the doctor or dealt with health-related matters during working hours.
Personal communication was also common. Some 66% said they sent or read personal emails while at work, while 41% used social media.
Other activities included planning trips or making bookings, reported by 28% of respondents. Child-related responsibilities and going to the store were each cited by 24%, while 22% said they handled household chores or repairs during working hours. Another 22% reported shopping online.
The results suggest that employees are not necessarily stepping away from work for discretionary activities alone. Medical appointments, childcare and household issues can be difficult to fit around conventional office hours, particularly for people balancing several responsibilities.
The survey found that 51% of respondents believe personal activities during working hours should be judged according to the circumstances and the culture of the organisation rather than through rigid rules.
Gertu Matikainen, marketing and communications specialist at CV.ee, said medical appointments, childcare and other unavoidable commitments can require flexibility from both employees and employers.
That flexibility, however, depends on whether employees continue to meet their professional responsibilities. The findings point towards a workplace model in which output and completed tasks can matter more than whether every minute is spent exclusively on work.
The boundary between work and personal time appears to be moving in both directions.
Slightly less than half of respondents said they check work emails every day while on holiday. The finding suggests that employees who expect room for personal responsibilities during working hours may also remain connected to their jobs outside conventional working time.
Matikainen said flexible arrangements can benefit both sides when expectations are clear and employees continue to deliver on their responsibilities. Employers can potentially reduce stress and improve work-life integration, while employees can deal with important personal commitments without taking additional leave.
The survey also showed that attitudes towards personal activities at work vary. Some employees prefer to keep professional and personal responsibilities firmly separated and rarely deal with private matters during working hours.
Others see greater overlap between the two, particularly in flexible or non-traditional working arrangements.
For employers and HR teams, the shift raises questions about how workplace flexibility should be managed. Clear expectations around performance, availability and personal time can allow employees greater autonomy without removing accountability.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.