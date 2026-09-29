Doctor visits, shopping, emails: Survey finds how employees are rewriting the 9-to-5

Doctor appointments, personal emails and even shopping are increasingly finding a place inside the working day, as employees blur the traditional boundary between their jobs and personal lives. A survey of more than 1,000 people by Baltic job portal CV.ee found that 76% of respondents handle personal matters during working hours.

The findings offer a glimpse into how flexible and hybrid working arrangements are changing the meaning of the traditional 9-to-5. Rather than treating work and personal responsibilities as strictly separate, many employees appear to be fitting both into the same daily schedule.

Doctor appointments top personal tasks during work hours Health-related errands were the most common personal activity reported by respondents. About 74% said they had gone to the doctor or dealt with health-related matters during working hours.

Personal communication was also common. Some 66% said they sent or read personal emails while at work, while 41% used social media.

Other activities included planning trips or making bookings, reported by 28% of respondents. Child-related responsibilities and going to the store were each cited by 24%, while 22% said they handled household chores or repairs during working hours. Another 22% reported shopping online.

The results suggest that employees are not necessarily stepping away from work for discretionary activities alone. Medical appointments, childcare and household issues can be difficult to fit around conventional office hours, particularly for people balancing several responsibilities.

51% say personal tasks depend on workplace culture The survey found that 51% of respondents believe personal activities during working hours should be judged according to the circumstances and the culture of the organisation rather than through rigid rules.

Gertu Matikainen, marketing and communications specialist at CV.ee, said medical appointments, childcare and other unavoidable commitments can require flexibility from both employees and employers.

That flexibility, however, depends on whether employees continue to meet their professional responsibilities. The findings point towards a workplace model in which output and completed tasks can matter more than whether every minute is spent exclusively on work.

Work-life flexibility works in both directions The boundary between work and personal time appears to be moving in both directions.

Slightly less than half of respondents said they check work emails every day while on holiday. The finding suggests that employees who expect room for personal responsibilities during working hours may also remain connected to their jobs outside conventional working time.

Matikainen said flexible arrangements can benefit both sides when expectations are clear and employees continue to deliver on their responsibilities. Employers can potentially reduce stress and improve work-life integration, while employees can deal with important personal commitments without taking additional leave.

Why the 9-to-5 is becoming more fluid The survey also showed that attitudes towards personal activities at work vary. Some employees prefer to keep professional and personal responsibilities firmly separated and rarely deal with private matters during working hours.

Others see greater overlap between the two, particularly in flexible or non-traditional working arrangements.