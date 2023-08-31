Dunzo pushes pending June, July salary payments to October

August salaries will be paid as usual in Sept. But employees have been told that July salaries will be paid in Oct

Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd, the Reliance and Google-backed quick commerce startup, has pushed pending employee salary payments of June and July to October, according to a person familiar with the development.

The cash-strapped startup has been trying to raise atleast $75 million to upto $150 million in fresh capital from existing and new investors, Mint reported earlier this month.

The company told employees on August 30 that it needs to push pending salary payments by one more month to October, the person cited above said.

'August salaries will be paid as usual in September. But employees have been told that July salaries will be paid in October. Around 15% of the employees had not received salaries for June, which will also be paid in October," a person briefed on the matter, who has seen the email, said.

Dunzo had earlier promised to pay salaries for the months of June, July and August by the September 4.

The firm will pay pending salaries with an interest of 12%, it told employees.