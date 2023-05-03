Employees Are Bullish on Pay Raises, Companies Not So Much
- Workers anticipate bigger increases than last year while companies pull back on earlier projections
Workers have high expectations for raises this year. Their bosses have different ideas.
The rising cost of living is prompting many employees to push for a hefty pay increase, and recent wage gains across the economy have ratcheted up hopes they’ll get one. But recession worries and higher interest rates have companies boosting efficiency while containing costs, including for labor, corporate bosses and compensation consultants say.
Businesses are still handing out substantial pay increases, though less than what they projected last fall, according to a new survey of nearly 1,000 major employers by benefits-advisory firm Mercer.
On average, employers are giving annual merit raises of 3.8% and total compensation increases of 4.1% in 2023—still the highest-reported raises in the survey since the 2008 financial crisis.
The companies also said they were being more cautious in doling out off-cycle raises and bonuses this year, a departure from 2022 and 2021, when employers were scrambling to address labor shortages and keep talent. Additional levels of approval are now required for raises at some companies, while others are limiting unbudgeted raises to a smaller number of employees, said Lauren Mason, senior principal in Mercer’s career practice.
“We’re seeing a lot more prudence into how those compensation increases are delivered," she said.
Meanwhile, a majority of U.S. employees say they are confident they’ll get a pay raise this year and, on average, expect one of 6.7%, according to a recent survey of 2,000 workers by the research arm of payroll provider ADP. Last year, workers received an average 6.5% increase, ADP data show.
Though business has slowed in her industry, Kayla Klopotek, 26, asked for a raise at the Madison, Wis., real-estate company where she works as a closing coordinator. Facing a 20% rent increase, she says she pushed for an increase that would cover her higher costs and provide a financial cushion. She made the case by citing her accomplishments, including three promotions within three years, along with her rising expenses.
“I laid it all on the table," she says. She ended up getting a 24% increase, which she says raises her salary to one that better reflects her experience and responsibilities.
Wage and benefit growth appear to be holding steady across the broader economy, according to the most recent Labor Department figures.
Among the larger employers that Mercer surveys, base-pay raises have slowed, as the job market shows signs of cooling and a range of companies embark on layoffs. Increases in employee base pay rose an average 3.4% between October and March, down from 4.7% in between January and September of last year, according to Mercer.
Companies, particularly in tech and other industries going through downturns, have been scaling back on merit and off-cycle raises in recent months, compensation experts say.
“Unless you have rare skills that are in demand, you are unlikely to get a special increase," said David Buckmaster, who led teams that designed compensation structures at Nike and Starbucks and has written a book on employee pay practices and negotiations.
Pay disputes are coming to a head in some industries. On Tuesday, the unions representing thousands of television and movie writers went on strike after contract negotiations broke down over compensation and other issues. Pay and promotions outrank remote-work policies as workers’ greatest source of dissatisfaction, according to a recent survey by research company Morning Consult of more than 3,500 U.S. workers. Among those considering leaving their jobs, 46% said it was because they felt underpaid.
Lara Stepleman, an associate dean at the Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga., negotiated a raise for herself when she was promoted two years ago. With state budget cuts looming, she’s planning to lobby for promotions that come with pay increases for her staff instead of another for herself.
“That would help them get to that money in a year when there aren’t raises available," she said. “When the climate is better, I can make a stronger case for a raise."