Employees Are Bullish on Pay Raises, Companies Not So Much

Pay disputes are coming to a head in some industries. On Tuesday, the unions representing thousands of television and movie writers went on strike after contract negotiations broke down over compensation and other issues. Pay and promotions outrank remote-work policies as workers’ greatest source of dissatisfaction, according to a recent survey by research company Morning Consult of more than 3,500 U.S. workers. Among those considering leaving their jobs, 46% said it was because they felt underpaid.