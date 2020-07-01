Employees divided on return to office spaces

According to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, which surveyed 1,351 professionals across sectors in India from 1-14 June, 38% of the respondents who are willing to go back to their workplace are Gen X (41 to 55 years) and 29% are boomers (56-76 years). On the other hand, 29% of the respondents who wanted to continue working remotely are Gen Z (18-24 years) and 32% were millennials (26-40 years).