Employers want more diversity. They may need to open offices in new places.
- Research on race in the workplace suggests executives could close racial gaps within their ranks by being more strategic about geographic locations
Among the key takeaways from a new report on race in the workplace is this surprise: To address inequality inside organizations, some companies may need to open offices in new locations.
Blacks are a relatively small part of the population in some U.S. cities expected to see the highest job growth over the next decade, such as Seattle, and nearly 60% live in the South, according to a sweeping new analysis by researchers at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.
