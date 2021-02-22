Subscribe
Home >Industry >Human Resource >Employers want more diversity. They may need to open offices in new places.
McKinsey studied detailed employment data for more than 3,000 U.S. counties and cross-referenced it with internal corporate data and interviews inside companies.

Employers want more diversity. They may need to open offices in new places.

6 min read . 10:48 PM IST Chip Cutter, The Wall Street Journal

  • Research on race in the workplace suggests executives could close racial gaps within their ranks by being more strategic about geographic locations

Among the key takeaways from a new report on race in the workplace is this surprise: To address inequality inside organizations, some companies may need to open offices in new locations.

Blacks are a relatively small part of the population in some U.S. cities expected to see the highest job growth over the next decade, such as Seattle, and nearly 60% live in the South, according to a sweeping new analysis by researchers at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

