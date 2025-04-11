Industry
Beware India Inc., headhunters are poaching your own
SummaryHeadhunters are poaching candidates with industry expertise from consulting firms and corporate houses. Better compensation, candidate dropouts and complex businesses drive the change.
Mumbai: Companies across sectors task executive search firms to find suitable candidates for open positions. But these headhunters are now poaching talent from India Inc. itself to hire for their own roles.
