Ex-Google, Amazon recruiters ask job seekers not to use LinkedIn’s ‘open to work’ badge

Former recruiters of tech giant Google and global retailer Amazon have asked the job seekers not to use “open to work" badge - the green sign that shows up just under the profile photo - on LinkedIn, according to a report by CNBC Make It. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nolan Church, former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, told CNBC Make It that “it is the biggest red flag" in a job candidate.

“There is a truism in recruiting that the best people are not looking for jobs," he said, adding that recruiters perceive that such people would not be advertising that they’re looking for work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lindsay Mustain, former Amazon recruiter and current career coach, also agrees on the same.

She said that when it comes to recruiting, it’s all about a power dynamic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recruiters want to want you, not the other way around. With that banner activated, “because you need something from me, that means that I have the power in this conversation," Lindsay said, as per the report.

Last November, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal at a podcast had also expressed similar sentiments, saying that the food delivery company does not hire people who are looking for jobs because the kind of candidates they want to hire are usually not unemployed.

“The kind of workforce that we hire is very different. Ideally, we don’t hire people who are looking for jobs, because the kind of people we need, they don’t search for jobs," Deepinder Goyal had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Church also called the LinkedIn feature “the worst social media feature ever pushed to production."

More than 33 million LinkedIn users currently have the “open to work" badge, according to the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“LinkedIn introduced the “open to work" banner during the Covid-19 pandemic, in June 2020, when millions of people found themselves out of a job in a matter of weeks. The company had already been offering a feature to signal to recruiters privately when someone was looking, but the pandemic seemed to indicate a need for something more public," a LinkedIn spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

