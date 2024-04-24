Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Human Resource/  Ex-Google recruiter says THESE phrases can adversely affect the prospects of job seekers. Check out a 'do-not-do' list

Ex-Google recruiter says THESE phrases can adversely affect the prospects of job seekers. Check out a ‘do-not-do’ list

Livemint

  • Phrases such as ‘I work too hard’ and ‘I’m a perfectionist’ can inadvertently convey a negative impression, according to Nolan Church, former recruiter at Google and DoorDash.

While writing the bullet poinrs under job title more than one keyword in a sentence should not be used.

Having a good resume always gives job seekers an advantage over other candidates in the recruitment process.

But, in an attempt to showcase qualification, skills, and work experience in resumes to the recruiters, job aspirants use certain phrases that often harm their prospects, and could even result in rejection.

Phrases such as “I work too hard" and “I’m a perfectionist" can inadvertently convey a negative impression, CNBC reported quoting Nolan Church, former recruiter at Google and DoorDash.

Nolan Church is now the chief executive officer (CEO) of salary data company FairComp.

“I always tell people to come with stories," Church told CNBC in an interview.

“People are so scared to talk about their imperfections or their blemishes during interviews... And I actually think that that’s a strength," he added.

Church also said that he does not expect to hire people, who think that they are perfect. “I want people that reflect... I want people that improve over time, that have a growth mindset."

Three types of phrases to be avoided

According to Church, job seekers must avoid three types of phrases to improve their prospects in a recruitment.He lists sentences more than “25 words" among those that should be avoided.

“All of these sentences should be less than 25 words maximum," said Church, who added, it should be even shorter than that, because the goal of a resume is to quickly tell what you’ve done.

A “word salad" of keywords should also be avoided by the job seekers, he said. While writing the bullet points under the job title more than one keyword in a sentence should not be used.

People tend to ″have this word salad based" job descriptors, which should be avoided, according to Church.

He also warns that writing a list of tasks should be a strict no. Job seekers should avoid writing under each job title a list of tasks that they did at previous jobs, he said.

“I don’t give a s--- about your tasks," Church said.

