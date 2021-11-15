EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, we’re using finance products, expertise, and systems.

“That starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities, and creative freedom to make things better. Whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime," according to the statement by the company.

The accounting firm is looking for an executive in Statutory Audit. The applicants who want to apply for the same must have a qualified Chartered accountant with experience of 0-3 years.

The multinational professional services network with headquarters in London is looking for people with the ability to work in a collaborative way to provide services across multiple client departments while adhering to commercial and legal requirements. The company is looking for people with a practical approach to solving issues and complex problems with the ability to deliver insightful and practical solutions.

The company is looking for the following skills and attributes:

Must have strong knowledge of auditing & accounting standards,

Should have handled statutory audit assignments earlier,

Ability to prioritize work on multiple assignments & manage ambiguity,

Strong verbal and communication skills,

Clarity of thoughts and assertive,

Effectiveness and creativity of written expression - logical, readability and conciseness,

Good presentation skills and ability to respond promptly,

Should be a team player with a proactive & result oriented approach

Ability to meet deadlines.

People with the ability to work in a collaborative way to provide services across multiple client departments while adhering to commercial and legal requirements. You will need a practical approach to solving issues and complex problems with the ability to deliver insightful and practical solutions.

Strong communication, facilitation, relationship-building, presentation and negotiation skills.

Be highly flexible, adaptable, and creative.

Comfortable interacting with senior executives (within the firm and at the client)

Strong leadership skills and supervisory responsibility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.