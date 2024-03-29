EY to PwC, KPMG to Deloitte, consultancy firms are witnessing a war for talent
Summary
- Consulting and audit firms enter rampant poaching as senior level hiring continues
MUMBAI : Top consulting companies are poaching from rival firms for newer skills and experienced hands, even as they lose some of their own bright minds to competitors. At a time of rising opportunities in artificial intelligence to business transformation and risk to digital advisory, a number of global consulting bluechips in India have seen top partners switch jobs and take up new roles.