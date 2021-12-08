Facebook parent to allow employees to delay return to offices

Across industries, corporate executives have questioned for months how to handle return-to-office timelines, and the new variant has added uncertainty to those plans. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. had planned for its senior leaders to return to its Connecticut office on Monday, but said last week that those employees would remain remote for now out of an abundance of caution as scientists work to understand the variant’s transmissibility and vaccine effectiveness. A spokesman said the company will set a new date for senior leaders to return, and is moving forward with plans to bring employees back to the office on Jan. 18.