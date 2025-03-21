Fake job postings on social media leave India Inc. worried
Summary
- Global financial and risk advisory firm Kroll says at least 2 out of 10 job postings are fake. Candidates are often asked to pay ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for a job by scamsters.
Mumbai/New Delhi: A fake job post on LinkedIn forced Nestlé India Ltd chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan to debunk the scam. The menace, however, is far bigger, as multiple companies have reported such sham advertisements. On target are gullible aspirants willing to go to any lengths to get employed in a muted market.