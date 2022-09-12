Fall in job postings at IT services firms signals that recruitment is likely to

Over the last years, the world was wrought by the pandemic, leading businesses, across industries, to up their spending on technology. This resulted in higher demand for services offered by IT services companies. Consequently, these firms went on a tear as they needed more people to fulfil the demand. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro Ltd, together, added 2,84,358 employees last year, according to the numbers shared by these firms.