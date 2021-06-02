FHRAI urges health ministry to open hotel's banquet halls for vaccination drive

NEW DELHI: Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India ( FHRAI ) on Wednesday said that it has written to the ministry of health & family welfare ( MoHFW ) to consider including banquet halls in hotels as venues for mass immunisation of the corporate sector.

The development comes after the union health ministry on Monday strictly warned hotels to not offer any stay-vaccination packages. It reiterated that states will have to ensure that no private hospitals tie up with hotels to provide vaccination packages or hotel stays post-vaccination.





In its appeal to the ministry, FHRAI said that banquet halls in hotels are better equipped than schools, colleges, or community halls for the purpose. It further added that during the first lockdown many hotels were requisitioned by local authorities for accommodating doctors and medical workers and also for quarantining covid patients. This has made them aware of all the safety protocols making them fully capable of conducting mass vaccination at their venues.





“The availability of vaccines is anticipated to only increase from here during which safe and controlled environments will be required to accommodate and vaccinate citizens. Banquet halls in hotels offer just the right kind of venue that will facilitate and expedite the vaccination drive. We request the health ministry to consider our suggestion and make necessary changes in the vaccination guidelines to include banquet halls in hotels as venues for mass immunization of corporates," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI.





Despite taking a revenue hit of close to Rs.1.30 lakh crore in FY 2020-21, FHRAI said that the hospitality sector has stepped up to serve doctors and other health workers since the first lockdown. It continued to offer isolation and quarantine related services to healthcare workers as well as citizens. Opening up inoculation drive at banquet halls will help the battered hospitality sector with a revenue source.





“The hospitality sector in the country is waging a battle for its existence today. Under these extraordinary circumstances, we are hoping that the government could extend its support by allowing us to open banquet venues for mass vaccination. This will give our industry some source of revenue while contributing to the nation in its vaccination drive," said conclude Kohli.





The apex body also expressed regret with reference to some hotels letting out premises to private hospitals for mass immunization programs for corporates. It has advised all its member hotels to not indulge in any such endeavour that contravenes the National Covid-19 Vaccination Guidelines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.