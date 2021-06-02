FHRAI urges health ministry to open hotel's banquet halls for vaccination drive

“The availability of vaccines is anticipated to only increase from here during which safe and controlled environments will be required to accommodate and vaccinate citizens. Banquet halls in hotels offer just the right kind of venue that will facilitate and expedite the vaccination drive. We request the health ministry to consider our suggestion and make necessary changes in the vaccination guidelines to include banquet halls in hotels as venues for mass immunization of corporates," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI.