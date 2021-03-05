Fidelity offers 5-day of family care leave to employees

Fidelity employs 2,900 here on its rolls and all of them will benefit from the 'family care leave policy, the company that globally manages assets of over USD 706 billion. All employees within the organisation across the world will have access to at least five paid leaves per calendar year to look after family members in need of care, the company said. The new policy is the latest benefit being offered to support Fidelity's employees to balance their work and family responsibilities and policy is effective from this month, it said.

