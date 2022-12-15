Finland is keen on attracting Indian talent and students to its shores in a bid to double the number of skilled migrants and bolster its rapidly ageing workforce, said Tuula Haatainen, Finland’s Minister for Employment. In a bid to fast track this process, both countries announced their intention to conclude a migration and mobility partnership.

According to Minister Haatainen, Finland hopes to attract Indian ICT, healthcare and services professionals. Nurses are a particular focus for Finland when it comes to healthcare personnel. Further, the country is hoping to triple its intake of foreign students in the coming years to bolster its rapidly declining working age population. Minister Haatainen was accompanied by a delegation of recruitment companies and universities interested in attracting Indian talent to her country.

Helsinki is staring down the barrel of a major ageing crisis. The country’s proportion of dependents relative to working age citizens is expected to rise sharply, which may cause severe economic disruption if left unaddressed. India is the first country with which Finland is looking to sign a migration and mobility partnership to attract talent. Both sides will now commence discussions and have not provided an expected date for the signing of the pact. Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam are other countries of interest.

According to Minister Haatainen, Finland is home to approximately 15,000 Indian professionals and 1,300 students.

In recent years, the country has embarked on a series of legislative reforms to woo Indian workers and students. Haatainen has secured legislation to reform visa norms for students by offering them visas for the entire duration of their study. In addition, students have also been allowed two years after graduation to secure employment. These reforms, paired with Finland’s low cost of education, form the core of the country’s bid to secure Indian talent.

Haatainen also expressed the hope that increased migration and mobility would boost anaemic levels of trade between both countries. “The total direct trade between the two states is in the region of EUR 1.5–2 billion annually, roughly equally divided between goods and services," according to the Embassy of Finland in India. IT and digital services are an important part of India’s exports to Finland. However, FDI flows from Finland towards India remain miniscule.