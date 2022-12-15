Finland eyes Indian ICT talent in hopes of doubling skilled migrant intake1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:33 PM IST
- According to minister Haatainen, Finland hopes to attract Indian ICT, healthcare and services professionals
Finland is keen on attracting Indian talent and students to its shores in a bid to double the number of skilled migrants and bolster its rapidly ageing workforce, said Tuula Haatainen, Finland’s Minister for Employment. In a bid to fast track this process, both countries announced their intention to conclude a migration and mobility partnership.