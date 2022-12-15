Finland eyes Indian ICT talent in hopes of doubling skilled migrant intake

Helsinki is staring down the barrel of a major ageing crisis. The country’s proportion of dependents relative to working age citizens is expected to rise sharply, which may cause severe economic disruption if left unaddressed. India is the first country with which Finland is looking to sign a migration and mobility partnership to attract talent. Both sides will now commence discussions and have not provided an expected date for the signing of the pact. Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam are other countries of interest.

